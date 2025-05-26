Kadam seeks CB probe into death of two school students

BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam has demanded a Crime Branch probe into the death of two girls students of MV-72 Nodal UP school in Malkangiri district on February 8.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Kadam said the two students had gone missing from the school while returning home on February 6. Their bodies were found hanging from a mango tree near Biliguda village, 5 km away from the school, on February 8.

Alleging that it is a case of rape and murder, Kadam said no step has been taken by the police to solve it. He demanded that the chief minister immediately intervene to provide justice to the bereaved families.

“Compensation of `1 crore each should be paid to the bereaved families,” the CLP leader added.