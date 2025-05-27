BMC files case over forceful inauguration of waste treatment plant

BHUBANESWAR : A day after members of Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad allegedly entered the premises of the mega waste processing unit in Palasuni forcibly and performed its inauguration, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday lodged a complaint with Commissionerate Police in this connection.

In a letter to Mancheswar police, the corporation informed that the project site where a mega material recovery facility of 150 tonne per day (TPD) capacity is being constructed along with a 20 TPD green waste processing unit, 5 TPD low grade plastic processing unit and a small coconut waste processing unit, all at an investment of around Rs 25 crore, is in pre-commissioning stage and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in June.

However, even though members of the Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad were informed about it during visit of the delegation to the BMC headquarters recently, they unlawfully entered the premises of the facility and engaged in violent protest, creating a law and order situation, the letter stated.

Alleging that the unauthorised entry disrupted the ongoing work at the site and posed significant threat to the public infrastructure, the civic body urged the police to register an FIR in this connection and initiate appropriate legal action.

The Unnayan Parishad members and other locals reportedly performed the inauguration puja of the facility on Sunday alleging it has already been commissioned since a few months and not operationalised yet.

Meanwhile, the Parishad members have asked BMC to immediately transport dry waste collected from the city to the Palasuni processing unit to ease the burden on the Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik school and phase out dumping at the site completely.

President of the Parishad Basudev Bhatt and other leaders have also threatened of intensifying their protest if their demands are not fulfilled.