Former executive engineer of BeMC arrested for Rs 35 lakh land fraud

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police arrested a former executive engineer of Berhampur Municipal Corporation from Bhubaneswar on charges of cheating two individuals, including an NRI of around Rs 35 lakh by promising to sell housing plots in Berhampur on Sunday.

The accused was identified as 58-year-old P Shyamababu Patro, who took voluntary retirement in 2019. According to police, Patro was allegedly involved in real estate business during his service period.

He cheated a woman from Gandhinagar of Rs 10 lakh and an NRI Odia based in Australia of Rs 25 lakh through fake land sale agreements. When Patro failed to provide the plots or refund the money, the victims lodged complaints with police.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said that during investigation, police seized documents from Patro, including a land sale agreement and Rs 10 lakh bank cheque. Two cases were filed against Patro at Berhampur Town and Gosaninuagaon police stations and he was produced in court on the day.

The SP has appealed to other victims who may have been cheated by Shyamababu Patro to approach their local police station or the SP office with their grievance.