No end to the waterlogging woes of Cuttack residents as CMC in slumber

CUTTACK: Even as monsoon is round the corner, the city residents continue to battle severe waterlogging with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) yet to complete the cleaning and desilting work of drains.

Sources said, after facing backlash for its failure to clear waterlogging following heavy downpour on April 15, the CMC had constituted a sanitation committee to take stock of the drain desilting work in the city.

Accordingly, as per the report of the sanitation committee, around 30 to 40 drains were to be desilted. The panel had reportedly also flagged negligence on part of the three manpower agencies, engaged to look after the drain cleaning work in the city, citing it had worsened the situation.

Sources said the situation is particularly bad in the branch drains passing through low-lying areas of Kazi Bazar, Khatbin Sahi, Sutahat and Ganga Mandir Balu Bazar etc., which are heavily clogged with silt and garbage. However, neither has the civic body initiated any step to clean the drains nor taken any action against the manpower agencies concerned.