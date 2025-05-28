Odisha government puts district collectors on alert as LoPAR forms over Bay

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday issued alert to district collectors to brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next three days as a low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The met department said, “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off-Odisha coast at around 8.30 in the morning. The system is likely to move slowly in the northward direction and become more marked in the next 48 hours. It is expected to trigger widespread rains in the state for the next three days.”

The IMD has issued orange alert for Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Rayagada and Koraput districts, which are expected to experience very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm along with thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph in the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara have also been issued very heavy rainfall alert while a dozen other districts have been issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for the next three days.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA also stated that the system is expected to turn into depression by Thursday and cause widespread rain with the chances of very heavy precipitation in the coastal and northern districts. The high intensity of rainfall is likely to be experienced between May 28 to 30 over 16 districts including Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam, it said.

There is also the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment region of rivers Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalang. However, June 1 onwards, there may be a dry spell accompanied by rise in temperature for three days, it added.

Keeping in view the forecast that has even predicted partial damage to standing crops, kutcha houses, trees and power and communication lines, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)’s office has asked the district collectors to keep their administrative machinery ready to deal with all exigencies.

The collectors have been asked to keep a close eye on the situation and advice people to take shelter at safe places in the event of intense thunderstorm and lightning activities.