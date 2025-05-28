Odisha to train school, college students on emerging technologies, cybersecurity

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to organise special camps for students on emerging technologies and cybersecurity to help them explore career opportunities in advanced fields and sensitise them on safe online practices and data protection.

Sources said Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), the technical directorate of the Electronics and IT department, will collaborate with the School and Mass Education (SME) and Higher Education departments for the purpose. OCAC will also rope in an expert agency to organise the training camps at school and college level.

An official from OCAC said though emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, virtual reality (VR), data science, and cybersecurity are redefining career landscape and creating new employment opportunities, a considerable gap pertaining to awareness and preparedness among students regarding these advancements and their career prospects still exists in the state.