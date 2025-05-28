Odisha to train school, college students on emerging technologies, cybersecurity

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to organise special camps for students on emerging technologies and cybersecurity to help them explore career opportunities in advanced fields and sensitise them on safe online practices and data protection.
Sources said Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), the technical directorate of the Electronics and IT department, will collaborate with the School and Mass Education (SME) and Higher Education departments for the purpose. OCAC will also rope in an expert agency to organise the training camps at school and college level.
An official from OCAC said though emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, virtual reality (VR), data science, and cybersecurity are redefining career landscape and creating new employment opportunities, a considerable gap pertaining to awareness and preparedness among students regarding these advancements and their career prospects still exists in the state.
He said the new programme will bridge the digital divide and provide hands-on exposure to students on real-world applications. The cybersecurity training will equip students with knowledge to protect personal data, understand online risks, prevent cyber crimes and build essential skills for responsible use of technology in the digital world.
As per the plan, OCAC will conduct training camps in at least 100 higher secondary schools and colleges in a year. Each camp will last for around six hours and cover IoT and robotics innovation, artificial intelligence discovery and cybersecurity awareness. At least 120 students will be imparted training on these emerging fields and sensitised about cybersecurity in each of these camps.
In IoT and robotics, students will be provided hands-on training on smart devices, sensors, motor control, programming as well as use of functional robots in real-world applications. They will also be taught about how AI and ML work, use of chatbots for study and career and use of AI tools in day-to-day life.
Fundamentals of cybersecurity, online safety, ethical hacking basics, password protection, phishing awareness and hands-on activities to secure digital presence will also be the part of the cybersecurity awareness camps.