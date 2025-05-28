Over 36.81 lakh have applied for housing assistance under PMAY-G, says Odisha minister

BHUBANESWAR: With the extended timeline for self-survey or assisted survey through registered surveyors for the identification of eligible rural households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin coming to an end on May 31, the state government has urged left-out beneficiaries to complete the registration process in time.

Around 36.81 lakh people in the state have registered either through AwaasPlus mobile app or online portal of the government so far for PMAY-G housing assistance. Verification of applications will be done after the monsoon season, said Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik here on Tuesday.

The minister said a large number of eligible people were not covered under the scheme by the previous BJD government due to political reasons. “After BJP came to power, the survey is being done in the most transparent manner. We are promise-bound to ensure not a single eligible person is left out. We will ensure that all homeless have a pucca house of their own and there are no kutcha houses in the state,” Naik said.

The state has received cumulative sanction for 28.49 lakh houses under PMAY-G out of which, 23.97 lakh have already been constructed. Around 60,000 houses have been allocated to beneficiaries under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a flagship housing scheme for low-income households not selected under PMAY. Work orders will be issued to all these beneficiaries within two months, he said.