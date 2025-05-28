‘Unfair practices’ in exams reason behind delay in CBSE results in Odisha's Bargarh district

BHUBANESWAR: The pending CBSE Class X and XII examination results of six schools in Bargarh were announced on Tuesday.

CBSE sources said the results were delayed owing to use of unfair means in two examination centres of the district - Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) at Bandhupali and Padampur Public School - where students of the six schools including four OAVs had appeared for the tests. The Board had submitted a report on the malpractices on Monday.

As per the regional office of CBSE, Bhubaneswar, the Board had constituted a sub-committee to inquire into the matter. After examining all evidences, answer books, various reports, CCTV footage, and other related documents, the committee had established that unfair practices were adopted in these two examination centres.

Taking cognisance of the matter and on recommendation of the CBSE, the state government has decided to take stringent action against the teachers and staff involved in the irregularities. The School and Mass Education department informed that students who are found to have adopted unfair means as per the report of CBSE, will appear supplementary examination scheduled to be conducted from July 15.