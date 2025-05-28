‘Unfair practices’ in exams reason behind delay in CBSE results in Odisha's Bargarh district

BHUBANESWAR: The pending CBSE Class X and XII examination results of six schools in Bargarh were announced on Tuesday.
CBSE sources said the results were delayed owing to use of unfair means in two examination centres of the district - Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) at Bandhupali and Padampur Public School - where students of the six schools including four OAVs had appeared for the tests. The Board had submitted a report on the malpractices on Monday.
As per the regional office of CBSE, Bhubaneswar, the Board had constituted a sub-committee to inquire into the matter. After examining all evidences, answer books, various reports, CCTV footage, and other related documents, the committee had established that unfair practices were adopted in these two examination centres.
Taking cognisance of the matter and on recommendation of the CBSE, the state government has decided to take stringent action against the teachers and staff involved in the irregularities. The School and Mass Education department informed that students who are found to have adopted unfair means as per the report of CBSE, will appear supplementary examination scheduled to be conducted from July 15.
“The state government has taken a serious view of this matter as use of unfair means in examinations is an injustice to honest and hardworking students and adversely affects their future. It is committed to zero tolerance for the use of all such unfair means in examinations,” the department said in a release.
While the CBSE announced results of all schools in the state earlier this week, that of 1,185 students of the six schools was not announced.
Result of students from OAV Bandhupali, OAV Fezerpur, OAV Gaisilet and OAV Sohela besides two private schools was unavailable on the CBSE portal. This had led to agitations by the students and their parents. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had personally assured them that the results would be published by May 27.