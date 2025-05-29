Bhubaneswar

Men must be educated on menstrual health, says Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

The Dy CM launched Project CARE to promote reusable menstrual products and distributed eco-friendly pads to women from underserved communities.
Parida giving a reusable sanitary napkin to a girl at the event
Parida giving a reusable sanitary napkin to a girl at the event (Photo | Express)
BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday called for access to safe menstrual solutions at workplaces and educational institutions as an essential move.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Project Period: Sanitation, Health & Hygiene, and Environment (SHE)’ initiative by IIT Bhubaneswar’s Research & Entrepreneurship Park on the day, Parida said there is a need for cultural transformation as far as menstrual awareness is concerned.

“The day sanitary napkins become part of a family’s monthly grocery list or a brother’s gift to his sister, we will witness real progress in women’s empowerment. Men must also be educated on menstrual health to help break the stigma,” she added.

The deputy chief minister launched Project CARE (Campus Action for Reusable Essentials), an initiative to promote the use of reusable menstrual products among school and college-going girls, and distributed eco-friendly reusable menstrual pads to women from underserved communities. Parida also unveiled two sanitary napkin vending machines on the campus.

“Menstruation, a biological process, has long been shrouded in taboo, forcing generations of women to suffer in silence. It’s time we break this silence, and initiatives like these are key to driving change,” she said.

Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkar said the conclave highlights a critical yet often overlooked issue that intersects with education, equity, and public health. “Through our Research and Entrepreneurship Park and the 100 Cube Startup initiative, we are advancing innovative, scalable solutions - from biodegradable sanitary products to AI-powered health tools - that address real societal needs. Menstrual health is not just a women’s issue - it’s a societal imperative,” he added.

Karmalkar also highlighted that the provision - work from home for two days during periods - has been made for PhD scholars working under a supervisor, at IIT-Bhubaneswar. Among others, chief of field office, UNICEF Odisha Willian Hanlon also spoke. The conclave was held in observance of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

