Odisha government to appoint Ombudsman in five zones to monitor spread of HIV; set to notify state-specific rules

BHUBANESWAR: Eight years after the Central Act mandated state-specific rules and appointment of Ombudsman to control the spread of HIV and address grievances of patients, the Odisha government has finally decided to appoint Ombudsman in five zones and notify the rules.

As per the decision taken at a high-level meeting recently, the special secretary (medical services) of Health and Family Welfare department will be the Ombudsman to monitor and oversee the activities at the state-level while chief district medical and public health officers (CDM&PHOs) of Balasore, Ganjam, Koraput, Sambalpur and Khurda will function as zonal ombudsmen.

During discussions, though representatives from Utkal Sevak Samaj, Karnataka Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS (KNP+) and South 24 PG Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (SNP+) sought inclusion of civil society and people living with HIV community members for the appointment of Ombudsman, source said, their demands were struck down.

Elucidating clarity on the appointment of Ombudsman, project director of Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) Dr Santosh Swain said there are certain provisions in the Central Act regarding the qualification and experience of the Ombudsman and the appointments will be made accordingly.