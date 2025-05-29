Odisha reports five new Covid cases, 1 has JN.1 strain; health department ramps up survillience

BHUBANESWAR: With five new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours, the Odisha government has swung into action to intensify surveillance and strengthen health emergency preparedness ahead of the annual Rath Yatra that draws massive crowds to several locations across the state.

Sources said, districts have been asked to remain on alert and ensure readiness of oxygen plants, hospital beds, critical care infrastructure, and essential drugs. An initial indent for 10,000 Covid testing kits has also been placed as part of a phased strategy to scale-up diagnostics and containment.

“We are closely monitoring the situation even as the number of cases is still low. There is no need to panic. We are awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the next course of action,” said Health secretary Aswathy S.

With five new cases, including one woman, the Covid tally in the state has gone up to six this month. Of the five persons aged between 35 and 45, one had tested positive in a government health facility in Khurda while four others were detected in private hospitals and labs. “Two of them have been discharged. The condition of others is stable and they are recovering,” said a health official.