Odisha sets 137.7 lakh tonne foodgrain production target for FY 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an above normal monsoon this year, the state government has raised the foodgrain production target to 137.70 lakh tonne for the 2025-26 kharif season spanning June to October.
The projected foodgrain production is nearly 17 per cent more than the kharif 2024 output of 117.72 lakh tonne (as per the third advance estimate). Foodgrains include paddy, maize, pulses and other course cereals.
Issuing the kharif programme (campaign) 2025 to all district collectors on Wednesday, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said, “Odisha has shown a remarkable progress in recent years and emerged as a foodgrain surplus state. Foodgrain production has reached a record high of 143 lakh tonne in 2023-24, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 per cent.”
The state’s growth rate in foodgrain production has outpaced the national average. Anticipating a better monsoon and on the basis of report received from district-level committees, a kharif programme has been made to cover around 58.50 lakh hectare under different crops. The cropping programme includes 35.95 lakh ha paddy, 6.10 lakh ha pulses, 2.25 lakh ha oilseeds, 2.60 lakh ha millets, 2.70 lakh ha maize, 2.54 lakh ha cotton and other fibres, 1.15 lakh ha spices and 5 lakh ha vegetables.
The Agriculture department has set an ambitious target of over 111 lakh tonne paddy production, projecting an yield of 3,088 kg per ha against last year’s 101 lakh tonne with an average yield of 2,702 kg per hectare.
The department has planned to supply 3.30 lakh quintal of certified seeds of different crops including 2.82 lakh quintal paddy at a subsidised rate through the OSSC.
“Our focus will be on promotion of climate-resilient agriculture to enhance income of farmers. Location-specific technologies are being promoted. Special emphasis is being given for popularisation of different farm machineries, equipment for reducing cost of cultivation, timely completion of agricultural activities and drudgery reduction.” said principal secretary of Agriculture department Arabinda Padhee.