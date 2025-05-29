Odisha sets 137.7 lakh tonne foodgrain production target for FY 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an above normal monsoon this year, the state government has raised the foodgrain production target to 137.70 lakh tonne for the 2025-26 kharif season spanning June to October.

The projected foodgrain production is nearly 17 per cent more than the kharif 2024 output of 117.72 lakh tonne (as per the third advance estimate). Foodgrains include paddy, maize, pulses and other course cereals.

Issuing the kharif programme (campaign) 2025 to all district collectors on Wednesday, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said, “Odisha has shown a remarkable progress in recent years and emerged as a foodgrain surplus state. Foodgrain production has reached a record high of 143 lakh tonne in 2023-24, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 per cent.”

The state’s growth rate in foodgrain production has outpaced the national average. Anticipating a better monsoon and on the basis of report received from district-level committees, a kharif programme has been made to cover around 58.50 lakh hectare under different crops. The cropping programme includes 35.95 lakh ha paddy, 6.10 lakh ha pulses, 2.25 lakh ha oilseeds, 2.60 lakh ha millets, 2.70 lakh ha maize, 2.54 lakh ha cotton and other fibres, 1.15 lakh ha spices and 5 lakh ha vegetables.