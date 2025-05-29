Southwest monsoon arrives early in Odisha; heavy rains hit Angul, Dhenkanal

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha on Wednesday, almost two weeks ahead of its usual date of June 12. The last time the rain-bearing weather system had touched the state this month was on May 25, 2009.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon covered entire Malkangiri and Koraput districts and some parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati districts on the day. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, it added.

Last year, monsoon had reached the state on June 8, around four days earlier than usual. It had marked its arrival in the state on June 22 in 2023, June 16 in 2022, June 10 in 2021, June 11 in 2020 and on June 21 in 2019.

Weather experts said the well-marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast assisted in the quicker advancement of the monsoon towards the state. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a depression over north Bay of Bengal within 24 hours.

Odisha comes under the core monsoon zone and normally receives 1,150 mm rainfall between June and September. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The monsoon is in active phase and is expected to further advance into some more parts of the state in the next 24 hours.” Parts of the state will also continue to receive rainfall under the influence of the system which is very likely to intensify into a depression, she added.

On the day, Angul received heavy showers, recording 74 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by Dhenkanal 43 mm and Chatrapur 34 mm.