Breastfeeding rooms at all public places soon: Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Dedicated breastfeeding rooms will soon be set up at all public places in the state, informed deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons at an event held to mark the World Menstruation Day here, Parida said a decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday. “Comfortable rooms where new mothers can nurse their children will be set up across all bus stands, railway stations and every other public spaces in the next two to three months. This will help women breastfeed comfortably without being stigmatised during travel,” she added.

Earlier in March this year, the SC mandated that all state governments should establish facilities to help women breastfeed their babies without any hesitation, in public spaces and workplaces. The state government, on its part, had last year mandated establishment of breastfeeding rooms in all government and private offices in the state. It has written to all officials concerned for its implementation.

“All government schools and offices have been directed to install sanitary vending machines. Several government offices and higher educational institutes including Rama Devi University have already installed such machines,” the deputy CM said.

She added that sanitary pads are now available for `1 at Jan Aushadhi Kendras and awareness is being created among girls to normalise their use and eliminate associated social stigma. “Earlier, women in villages were not aware of use of sanitary pads. This social stigma associated with it can be abolished when family members buy sanitary napkins just like grocery items,” Parida said.