Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to lead team to bring Buddha’s relics

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will lead a delegation accompanying the holy relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam to India on June 2.

The relics were taken to Vietnam from India for exposition on the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak, which is observed annually on the full moon of May to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Lord Buddha. These relics were on display in Vietnam during the Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8.

The relics have been provided by the Mahabodhi Society of India and the National Museum, Ministry of Culture, with the support of the International Buddhist Confederation. The relics, which travelled from Sarnath - the sacred site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon - were flown to Vietnam in a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Speaking ahead of his departure to bring back the relics from Vietnam, the Governor said, “It is a matter of great honour to accompany the sacred relics of Lord Buddha back to India. This spiritual journey reflects our shared civilisational heritage with Vietnam.”