‘Lakhpati Didi’ is about empowering rural women, instilling leadership quality: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ mission under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at empowering women financially and instilling leadership qualities in rural women, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.

Addressing the National Lakhpati Didi Conference 2025 at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said it is not just a celebration of the achievements of the government but a testament to its commitment to women’s leadership. “The strength and determination of women shape the future of families and the nation,” he added.

Stating that the Lakhpati Didi Yojana is not just a welfare scheme but a strategy for inclusive and sustainable development, Majhi said the prime minister has taken several steps to ensure political, social and economic empowerment of women.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Parliament and state legislatures, is a significant step towards increasing women’s representation in politics, the chief minister said.

“We have implemented the Lakhpati Didi mission with dedication. With nearly 17 lakh women being empowered as Lakhpati Didis, Odisha has secured the top position in India. This success is a result of the dedication of our women members of the self-help groups, the Mission Shakti team and the Odisha Livelihood Mission’s tireless efforts and efficient work at the grassroots-level,” he added.

Majhi further said that all women SHG members in the state have access to interest-free loans of up to `10 lakh. The revolving fund assistance has been increased from `15,000 to `30,000 and the community investment fund has been enhanced from `35 lakh to `60 lakh. “This has enabled SHG members to confidently grow their businesses and livelihoods,” he added.