‘Lakhpati Didi’ is about empowering rural women, instilling leadership quality: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ mission under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at empowering women financially and instilling leadership qualities in rural women, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.
Addressing the National Lakhpati Didi Conference 2025 at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said it is not just a celebration of the achievements of the government but a testament to its commitment to women’s leadership. “The strength and determination of women shape the future of families and the nation,” he added.
Stating that the Lakhpati Didi Yojana is not just a welfare scheme but a strategy for inclusive and sustainable development, Majhi said the prime minister has taken several steps to ensure political, social and economic empowerment of women.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Parliament and state legislatures, is a significant step towards increasing women’s representation in politics, the chief minister said.
“We have implemented the Lakhpati Didi mission with dedication. With nearly 17 lakh women being empowered as Lakhpati Didis, Odisha has secured the top position in India. This success is a result of the dedication of our women members of the self-help groups, the Mission Shakti team and the Odisha Livelihood Mission’s tireless efforts and efficient work at the grassroots-level,” he added.
Majhi further said that all women SHG members in the state have access to interest-free loans of up to `10 lakh. The revolving fund assistance has been increased from `15,000 to `30,000 and the community investment fund has been enhanced from `35 lakh to `60 lakh. “This has enabled SHG members to confidently grow their businesses and livelihoods,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said Lakhpati Didi scheme has turned into a revolution and helped women get out of the four walls of their houses and be a part of development mainstream. “Odisha will not sit on the laurels and continue to strive for more coverage,” she added.
On the occasion, the chief minister honoured the best Lakhpati Didis including Shakuntala Dhal from Deogarh district, Sulami Dalabehera from Gajapati district and Mamata Nath Sharma from Kendrapara district. He also recognised districts that achieved high percentage in creating Lakhpati Didis, such as Nayagarh which secured the first position with 98 per cent achievement, and Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur, which secured the second position.
Organised by the Mission Shakti department, the conference saw participation of Lakhpati Didis and government officials from 25 states and Union territories. Development commissioner Anu Garg, commissioner-cum-secretary of Mission Shakti Shalini Pandit and director Monica Priyadarshini also spoke.