Bhubaneswar officials directed to ensure distribution of insecticidal nets ahead of monsoon

BHUBANESWAR: With the onset of monsoon, the Health and Family Welfare department has geared up for containing vector and water borne diseases.

After a review of the situation here on Thursday, Health secretary Aswathy S directed officials to intensify awareness activities at grassroots level and ensure sufficient stock of drugs at different levels ranging from ASHA worker to sub-centre, PHC, CHC and district headquarters hospitals.

CDMOs have been asked to ensure the distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) with the help of ASHA workers, MPHWs at village and ward level. “Senior officers from the directorate of public health and National Health Mission (NHM) would go to grassroots level and ensure 100 per cent distribution and use of LLINs, availability of testing devices, sufficient stock of drugs, active surveillance, screening and testing,” said an official.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra has been advised to prepare a detailed schedule of the movement of officers to districts, particularly those where more number of malaria, dengue and diarrhoea cases have been detected in the past few years.

More than 40.49 lakh LLINs have been allotted to seven districts which reported higher incidence of malaria last year. Aswathy directed officials to focus on these high-burden districts and intensify preventive and surveillance activities. The activities would be carried on targeted campaign mode under the supervision of NHM mission director Dr Brundha D.