BJP’s first MLA in Odisha, Prasanna Pattnaik passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Prasanna Pattnaik, the first BJP MLA in Odisha, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The 76-year-old leader was suffering from prolonged illness and admitted to the hospital on Thursday after his condition deteriorated. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A three-time MLA from Dhenkanal’s Kamakhyanagar constituency, Pattnaik was first elected to the Assembly in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket. However, after the Janata party experiment failed, he joined the BJP. He contested the 1985 elections on a BJP ticket and won for the second time. His victory was historic as BJP did not have a strong base in the state at the time.