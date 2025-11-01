Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation frames new rules to streamline sanitation service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has framed new guidelines for agencies to streamline sanitation service in the city.

Officials said as per the guidelines, the civic body will divide street sweeping, bush-cutting and conservancy lane cleaning at ward-level into six packages and an agency will be awarded a maximum two packages for these works. Besides, the agencies need to engage at least two-third of manpower in the age group of 21 to 45 years and the maximum age limit of the sanitation workers will be 58. Aadhar-based biometric attendance will be introduced for sanitation workers, while the agencies will be responsible for all wage-related issues.

BMC sources said the sanitation activities will be taken up manually at a stretch of 2,216 km across south east, south west and north zones. Another 159 km stretch will be covered under mechanical sweeping.

The civic body has decided to keep the drain desiltation work out of the sanitation package and hand it over to the drainage wing. Similarly, the civic body will lift the construction and demolition waste as well as green garbage in its own vehicles or through other tenders.

BMC officials said the SOP was taken up during the corporation meeting of the civic body on Friday. Apart from the SOP, the meeting also deliberated on creating parking facility for trucks at Aiginia in Kuberpuri.

It was also informed that the civic body will engage three agencies in three zones of the city to address plight of the locals pertaining to power supply.