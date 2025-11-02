Bhubaneswar’s Khaogali faces shutdown as BMC plans to cancel allotments over unpaid rent

BHUBANESWAR: Khaogali, one of the most popular street-food hubs of the capital city, is staring at a shutdown with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) preparing to cancel the allotments and vacate the entire area near Ram Mandir over non-payment of rent by the vendors.

A proposal in this connection has been moved by the civic body in its recent corporation meeting alleging that despite reduction of monthly rent twice, the vendors putting up food-vans and kiosks at the site are not paying up, causing loss of revenue to government exchequer.

The BMC, earlier in April, had issued order for closure of the food zone for non-payment of rent as well as the complaints received from the parents association of the nearby private school over lack of cleanliness along the stretch. A meeting was held with the vendors and they were asked to pay the rent at a reduced rate.

“Despite the reduction, the vendors are not paying the rent while demanding a permanent vending zone and other facilities at the place,” the proposal stated. However, the corporation is yet to take a decision on it.

BMC deputy commissioner Ajaya Kumar Mohanty said vendors are not paying rent even after reduction of the amount by half. While the rent earlier was around Rs 6,000, it has now been reduced to Rs 2,000 for around 16 kiosks/vans and Rs 3,000 for another 15 kiosks/vans on the basis of their space.