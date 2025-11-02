Odisha man arrested by CBI over international tech support scam

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a native of Odisha for his alleged involvement in an international tech support scam targeting Japanese nationals.

A key accused, Dwibendu Moharana was apprehended in connection with a transnational cyber crime syndicate which targeted Japanese citizens through fraudulent tech support scam. As part of its Operation Chakra-V, the central agency arrested Moharana on Thursday after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here. He had been absconding since the last almost six months.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the CBI said they had found that a network of bogus tech support firms had been cheating Japanese customers by falsely claiming to provide software services on behalf of reputed companies like Microsoft.