Skeletal remains belong to elderly man killed over sorcery suspicion: Police

BHUBANESWAR: A day after human skeletal remains were exhumed from the Chandaka forest here, police on Saturday said it belonged to a 72-year-old man who was allegedly murdered by two youths on the suspicion of practising sorcery.
The deceased was identified as Balram Deogam of Pitagadia village in Chandaka. Police also arrested the two accused Kanhei Hembram (27) and Rama Samada (25) on the day.
After discovering the skeletal remains from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, forest officials informed the matter to Chandaka police following which the remains were sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for examination. A mala (prayer beads) and a lungi (men’s clothing) were also found from the spot.
The articles were identified by a local Ram Charan Deogam who said they belonged to his father Balram. Ram Charan revealed Balram had been missing since September 30 night after he went to guard their agricultural field. They, however, did not lodge a complaint as he had a habit of leaving the house for few days without informing anyone.
Police then launched an investigation to find out if anyone had a grudge against Balram. On receiving credible information, they picked up Kanhei and Rama for questioning who later confessed to the crime.
Addressing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the deceased and the two accused belonged to the same village. “Kanhei had been working as a forest watchman for the last eight years. Both Kanhei and Rama’s fathers have died and the duo believed Balram had killed them using witchcraft. They had been nursing a grudge against him and hence made a plan to kill Balram on September 30,” the police commissioner added.
As per the plan, Kanhei and Rama hid near a pond close to Balram’s agricultural field. The two then suddenly attacked Balram and after he fell on the ground, they strangulated him to death. They buried his body and fled the scene. Sources said Balram was infamous in his village for practising witchcraft.
“Initially a case of unnatural death had been registered but it has now been turned into murder,” Dev said.