Skeletal remains belong to elderly man killed over sorcery suspicion: Police

BHUBANESWAR: A day after human skeletal remains were exhumed from the Chandaka forest here, police on Saturday said it belonged to a 72-year-old man who was allegedly murdered by two youths on the suspicion of practising sorcery.

The deceased was identified as Balram Deogam of Pitagadia village in Chandaka. Police also arrested the two accused Kanhei Hembram (27) and Rama Samada (25) on the day.

After discovering the skeletal remains from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, forest officials informed the matter to Chandaka police following which the remains were sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for examination. A mala (prayer beads) and a lungi (men’s clothing) were also found from the spot.

The articles were identified by a local Ram Charan Deogam who said they belonged to his father Balram. Ram Charan revealed Balram had been missing since September 30 night after he went to guard their agricultural field. They, however, did not lodge a complaint as he had a habit of leaving the house for few days without informing anyone.