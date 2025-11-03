Odisha vets warn of protest over demands

BHUBANESWAR: Veterinarians have threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement from Monday in protest against the state government’s indifferent attitude in addressing various demands of the Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA).

The veterinarians have been wearing black uniforms for last 69 days, demanding cadre restructuring on the same basis as doctors, inclusion in the DACP and NPA schemes at the central level and comprehensive reforms in the veterinary service system. Among the 12 demands of the association, except for cadre restructuring and legalisation of leave, the association said, all the other demands are people-oriented and beneficial for animal husbandry.

OVSA president Jadunath Parida said the state government’s efforts for the protection of animals and the growth of cattle sector are praiseworthy. But the veterinarians are disheartened due to the apathetic attitude of the government towards them and their demands, he said.

The association, however, assured that their protest will not create any obstacle in implementation of various schemes. The members warned they will intensify it further and the government will be responsible for all the problems that arise in the veterinary service sector if their demands are not met.