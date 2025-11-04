Amar Patnaik’s joining BJP will have no impact on party: BJD

BHUBANESWAR : Putting up a brave face after desertion of former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik, the BJD on Monday said his joining BJP will have no impact on the party nor the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

Addressing a media conference here, Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused Patnaik of playing opportunistic politics. Patnaik was given very important positions in the BJD. Besides sending him to the Rajya Sabha, party president Naveen Patnaik gave him a political identity by entrusting crucial responsibilities in the organisation. He was made the IT Cell chief and had a key role in party’s strategies and policies.

“Patnaik had played a prominent role in filing a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on behalf of the BJD on the issue of ‘vote-theft’ by BJP in the 2024 general elections. He should now clear his stand on the issue. Patnaik, who has been highlighting the fault of the BJP’s top leadership and the state government’s weakness and incompetence on social media every day, is the best example of opportunistic politics,” they alleged.

The BJD leaders also questioned the timing of Patnaik’s joining and stated it was to target Naveen, who was campaigning in Nuapada on the day. “However, considering the love with which the people of Nuapada welcomed the BJD president, the planned joining of Patnaik in BJP will have no impact on the by-election,” they asserted.