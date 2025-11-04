Man molests woman, minor daughter, held

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Monday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and her 10-year-old daughter in broad daylight at Baramunda bus stand here.

The accused has been identified as Pabitra Kanha. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman, a resident of Ganjam district, and her minor daughter were waiting to board a bus.

The woman had dozed off taking advantage of which Pabitra allegedly molested her daughter. He then also reportedly started sexually assaulting the woman following which she woke up and raised an alarm.

Bharatpur police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. “The CCTV footages were examined and the accused was identified. He was booked under various sections of BNS as well as POCSO Act and apprehended,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.