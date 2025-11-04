Silicon Techlab promoter Suresh Nayak arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after nabbing the mastermind of the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam Sankar Prusty, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Monday arrested the promoter of M/s Silicon Techlab Private Limited, Suresh Nayak.

Issuing a statement in this connection, the CB said Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination. ITI Limited had sublet the work to Silicon and key tasks were given to Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar.

During investigation, it was established that Suresh was solely responsible for preparation, printing and transportation of the question papers. After the scam came to light, he had provided shelter to Sankar to help him hide. “After initial arrests were made, the two were in constant touch with each other. Suresh had provided him shelter at Silicon’s guesthouse at Kalkaji in New Delhi,” said the CB.