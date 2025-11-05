As Balijatra begins, CP imposes traffic curbs in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in and around the Cuttack city for Balijatra from Wednesday till November 12 to ensure better crowd management and smooth vehicular movement.

The restriction will be in force from 2 pm till the dispersal of crowd every day. “This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable under section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act 2003,” read the public noticed issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh. However, traffic restriction is not applicable for emergency vehicles including ambulance, fire brigade, and utility service vehicles.

Light vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar via Nandankanan and Netaji Setu will have to take left turn at Bellevue Chhak (Judicial Academy) to reach Biju Patnaik Park via CDA -11 and park their vehicles at Bhuasuni ground or Krushak Bazaar ground and avail shuttle bus service to reach the Balijatra ground.