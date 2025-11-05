Depts not giving info on fiscal loss a big concern: AG

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the rules mandate reporting of losses or shortage of public money, departmental revenue, receipts and other government property for audit scrutiny, several departments have been found violating the provisions and keeping the accountant general (AG) in the dark, leading to potential loss to the state exchequer.

The accountant general of Odisha has flagged serious discrepancies in compliance, observing that many departments are not reporting cases of misappropriation, theft, fraud and other losses as required under Odisha General Financial Rules (OGFR), 2023.

In a recent communication to the Finance department, the deputy accountant general drew attention to Rule 47(1) of OGFR, which makes it mandatory for all departments to report any loss or shortage of public money or government property whether arising from misappropriation, defalcation, theft, fire or fraud to the AG without fail.

Along with reporting of losses irrespective of the causes or whether the amount has been recovered, the departments should also forward a report or abstract of the full inquiry to the AG for examination as per Rule 50.

But despite clear provisions, the AG has noted laxity in compliance as many departments have been found not furnishing details of pending cases of losses to the government. In the State Finances Audit Report (SFAR) for 2023-24, data on misappropriation, losses and theft were reported by only 22 departments as others failed to furnish details. “Non-reporting of cases carries the risk of losses to the government not being reflected in the audit report,” the letter stated.