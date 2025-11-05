Reply sought over poor attendant facilities at SCB

CUTTACK: Taking serious note of a news report highlighting the lack of basic facilities for patients’ attendants at SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH), the Orissa High Court has sought response of the state government on the issue by November 27.

The direction was issued by a two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh while dealing with problems involving civic issues in Cuttack.

The matter came up on October 30 after Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary Avijit Patnaik filed a memo enclosing a vernacular newspaper report drawing attention to the hardships faced by the relatives of patients at SCBMCH. The attendants are forced to spend nights in unsafe and unhygienic conditions outside the hospital premises due to the absence of proper night shelter facilities.

“The state counsel shall obtain instruction in this regard and apprise this court,” the bench said, emphasising the need for immediate attention to night shelters, drinking water, toilet facilities and security arrangements within the hospital premises.