Three arrested for helping woman fake life threat to obtain gun licence

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly assisting a woman in her attempt to secure a firearms licence by orchestrating a fake life threat, in Bharatpur here.

The accused have been identified as Debasis Mohapatra (24) from Mundasahi, Santosh Mahakhud (25) from Ommkar basti and Chandan Nayak (27) from Bharatpur. However, the key accused Ghunguru Mishra, who orchestrated the fake life threat, alleging before police that bombs were being hurled and gunshots fired outside her residence, is currently absconding. Chandan reportedly worked as a driver for Ghunguru, police said.

Addressing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said Ghunguru first lodged a complaint with Bharatpur police on September 11 alleging two bombs had been hurled outside her house the previous day. Later on October 4, she again filed another complaint claiming some unidentified persons in two autorickshaws had fired gunshots on the boundary wall of her house.

Based on the complaints, police launched an investigation and arrested the trio besides recovering a 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistol, one round live ammunition, a motorcycle and an autorickshaw from their possession. During further course of investigation, police found out that Ghunguru had faked both the incidents with the trio to obtain arms licence, for which she had already applied.