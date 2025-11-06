Bhubaneswar to host Indian Road Congress from November 6

BHUBANESWAR: The city is all set to host the 84th Indian Road Congress (IRC) at Janata Maidan here from November 6 to 10, marking the return of this prestigious event to Odisha after a decade.

The IRC will bring together over 3,500 participants, including experts, scientists, engineers, academicians and administrators from across the country for an extensive knowledge exchange on India’s road infrastructure. The event which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will focus on innovation, technology and policy in road construction and maintenance.

The four-day event aims at strengthening the collaboration between government agencies, business enterprises and academic institutions. This is the sixth time Odisha will host the IRC.

Experts and academicians will deliberate on road-related challenges, share research findings and present technological innovations aimed at strengthening India’s connectivity network. The 75th edition of the IRC was last held in the city in 2015. The IRC will also feature presentations on sustainable development of transport infrastructure, with several companies and institutions displaying their innovations.

The technical exhibition will open on Thursday, followed by key sessions, including the 235th council meeting of the IRC on Friday, the 85th highway research board meeting on November 8, 84th business meeting on November 9, and 236th council meeting on November 10.