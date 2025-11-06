Mercury plunges by 8 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar as cold run starts

BHUBANESWAR: After a longish monsoon and warm welcome to winter, mercury in Bhubaneswar has dropped by a whopping eight degree Celsius in the last four days.

The state capital recorded the minimum temperature of 25 degree C on November 1 but by Tuesday night, it had plunged to 17 degree C.

The pattern was similar for other stations too. Coastal town Puri saw a five degree C fall in three days while Rourkela reported a six degree C decline in four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature is likely to further drop in the state within the next two days even as Odisha has been experiencing colder nights.

The national weather forecaster said that night temperature is expected to further fall by two degree C to four deg C. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the minimum temperature was below normal by four deg C to six deg C at some places in north Odisha.

Meanwhile, Phulbani recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 12.5 deg C, followed by Daringbadi (14 deg C), Jharsuguda (14.5 deg C) and Angul (15 deg C). Cuttack recorded 17.6 deg C on Wednesday.