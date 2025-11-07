Bhubaneswar

Ninth death anniversary of senior Congress leader Lulu Mohapatra observed in Odisha

Popularly known as ‘Lulu bhai’, Mohapatra had joined active politics as a student leader and got elected as Brahmagiri MLA for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2009.
AK Das Foundation observes 9th death anniversary of Lulu Mohapatra.
AK Das Foundation observes 9th death anniversary of Lulu Mohapatra.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: The ninth death anniversary of senior Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra was observed by his family, friends and supporters across Odisha on Thursday.

Popularly known as ‘Lulu bhai’, Mohapatra had joined active politics as a student leader and got elected as Brahmagiri MLA for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2009.

Remembering the firebrand Congress leader, his close friend and social worker Amiyakanta Da distributed mid-day meals to differently-abled children staying at Chetna organisation in Bhubaneswar, on behalf of AK Das Foundation.

“Mohapatra was a visionary. He was an inspiration for students and the youths of the society. His personality and leadership will always remain an inspiration for many,” said Das.

The volunteers of Kalinga Yuva Sena collaborated with AK Das Foundation to observe the death anniversary of Mohapatra. Das has been carrying out social service work in the state on the occasion of Mohapatra’s birth and death anniversaries every year.

Congress leader
death anniversary
Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com