BJD moves CEO over delay in Naveen’s helicopter clearance

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday sought the intervention of the chief electoral officer (CEO) for the delay in giving clearance to the helicopter at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, in which party president Naveen Patnaik was to leave for Khariar Road to campaign for Nuapada by-election.

In a memorandum to CEO RS Gopalan, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that Naveen’s pre-scheduled campaign visit to Nuapada on the day was obstructed due to an ‘undue and deliberate’ delay in granting helicopter at the airport.

It stated that the itinerary of the visit was communicated in advance by the office of the leader of the Opposition to all relevant authorities including the district election office and collector, director general of police, director, Airport and duty officer of the air traffic control well ahead of November 5.