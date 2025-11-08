BTech student dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A BTech student of a private engineering college allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room on the outskirts of the city here on Thursday night.

The victim, aged around 19 years, was a native of Bhadrak district. He was a first year student (civil engineering) of a college in Madanpur area under Info Valley police station limits. As per police, the youth was alone in his room when he took the extreme step by hanging from a ceiling fan using a towel. The cops recovered a suicide note from the spot but they did not reveal its content.

Sources said the victim did not hold anyone responsible for his death in the suicide note. It is, however, being claimed that he might have taken the drastic step after being harassed by his seniors. So far, police have not confirmed these claims. “A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter,” said Info Valley IIC Gayananda Saha.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)