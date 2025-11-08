DGGI Bhubaneswar arrests Maharashtra man for GST fraud of over Rs 325 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bhubaneswar zonal unit has arrested a Maharashtra native for his alleged involvement in a fraud amounting to over a whopping Rs 325 crore.

The accused, Nilesh Yogesh Jagiwala, was apprehended from Mumbai on Wednesday. Issuing a statement in this regard on Friday, GST Intelligence said Jagiwala was the mastermind behind a sprawling network that created and operated more than 105 shell companies to generate fraudulent input tax credit (ITC).

Initial investigation by the GST department revealed that the network had registered multiple firms using forged identity documents, appointed dummy directors and carried out the illegal operations entirely through the virtual infrastructure to create an impression of legitimate commercial activity.

The fraud involved purchase of dormant companies with active goods and services tax identification numbers (GSTINs), DIR-12 filings to replace actual directors with dummy directors, mass generation of fake invoices, staged banking transactions and cash reversals.