Double sting: 1.2 tonne mosquito bat waste generated in Bhubaneswar in nine months

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar’s mosquito menace has a new marker - a whopping 1.5 tonne of mosquito bats used and discarded as waste in the state capital.

If the sting has been a ceaseless bad news for the denizens, the menace has created a new problem as over 1.5 tonne of mosquito bats and repellent machines are now part of the 18 tonne e-waste Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to dispose of. It was all generated over a period of nine months from December 2024 to August this year.

The civic body recently sought quotation from authorised collection centres and recyclers to dispose of over 18 tonne of e-waste. The e-waste include approximately 1.185 tonne of racket-shaped mosquito bats as well as 427 kg of electric mosquito repellent machines, reflecting the widespread use of these devices as the civic body struggles to contain the problem.

Mosquito density in parts of the capital city was found to be alarmingly high at 82 units per man per 10 hours which is well beyond the bearable limit of 40-50. This density was recorded by the civic body during a survey in Satya Nagar area of the city in last December.

Unhygienic conditions like stagnant water and waste accumulation in and around canals, water bodies, natural drains as well as residential areas provide ideal conditions for mosquito breeding in the city. Poor bush-cutting has also been another contributing factor.

Mosquito menace has surged as one of the major challenges in the recent years. This year, the city reported at least 311 cases of dengue between January and October.