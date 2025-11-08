Embrace future with integrity & passion: Neotia urges youth

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia on Thursday advised the youth to embrace the future with integrity, passion, curiosity, discipline and humility despite challenges like geopolitics, inequality and technological disruption.

Delivering the foundation day lecture of XIM University here, Neotia commended India’s remarkable strides in economic growth, global standing, infrastructure and digital innovation.

“If you find passion in what you do, the chance of success is much higher,” said Neotia, an entrepreneur and visionary leader whose landmark project - Udayan was recognised as a ‘model housing project’ by the Union government.

On this occasion, he was awarded the honorary doctoral degree in Business Management in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contribution to industry and society. Five employees were also honoured for their long-standing and meritorious service to the institution.

Vice-chancellor KS Casimir, registrar S Antony Raj and chief finance officer V Arokiyadass were present along with Rajive Kaul and Jerome Cutinha.