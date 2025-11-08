Vande Mataram is a symbol of patriotism and valour: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Vande Mataram is a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and valour, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

Attending the nationwide programme commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister also participated in the mass singing at a special function organised at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Speaking in the occasion, Majhi said the song, born out of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel ‘Ananda Math’, ignited awareness, enthusiasm and revolutionary spirit in the minds of the countrymen during the freedom struggle.

“The British rulers banned the song in view of its popularity and influence, which is a clear proof of the power of the song. No matter what language we speak, which religion or region we belong to, the progress of the country is not possible without patriotism. Vande Mataram rekindles that fire of patriotism in our hearts,” he added.

Emphasising that the year-long celebration of the national song was important so as to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among the youth, children and students, the chief minister said the effect of singing Vande Mataram on the people of the country, from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari was far-reaching. “This will have a huge impact on children and the young masses,” he added.