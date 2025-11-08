Vande Mataram is a symbol of patriotism and valour: CM Majhi
BHUBANESWAR: Vande Mataram is a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and valour, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.
Attending the nationwide programme commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister also participated in the mass singing at a special function organised at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.
Speaking in the occasion, Majhi said the song, born out of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel ‘Ananda Math’, ignited awareness, enthusiasm and revolutionary spirit in the minds of the countrymen during the freedom struggle.
“The British rulers banned the song in view of its popularity and influence, which is a clear proof of the power of the song. No matter what language we speak, which religion or region we belong to, the progress of the country is not possible without patriotism. Vande Mataram rekindles that fire of patriotism in our hearts,” he added.
Emphasising that the year-long celebration of the national song was important so as to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among the youth, children and students, the chief minister said the effect of singing Vande Mataram on the people of the country, from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari was far-reaching. “This will have a huge impact on children and the young masses,” he added.
Majhi further informed that the state government has planned to hold mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, and organise cultural events and awareness programmes through schools, colleges, government and non-government organisations in all the districts for the next one year. “Let us all be a part of this year-long programme. It has started from today,” he said, calling upon the people to participate in it and resolve to spread the glory of Mother India across the world.
Students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya sang the national song during the mass singing ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhawan. Among others, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg, and director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya were present on the occasion.