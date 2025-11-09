Visitors banned at Sun temple’s Nata Mandap

BHUBANESWAR: Entry of visitors to the Nata Mandap (Hall of Dance) of the Sun temple at Konark has been prohibited by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over safety concerns.

The step has been taken in wake of frequent accidents involving tourists taking selfies or clicking photographs at the corners of the Nata Mandap, said head of ASI (Puri circle) DB Gadnayak. There is no protective fencing around the dancing hall of the 13th century monument, which is Odisha’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Saturday, the ASI officials deployed security personnel at the entry point of Nata Mandap to prevent tourists from climbing atop the structure.

“Since there is no protective fence around the Nata Mandap, there have been multiple accidents involving people who stand at the corners to take photographs and selfies,” he said.

To prevent such mishaps, the ASI decided to prohibit entry of tourists to the structure.