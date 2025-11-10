Fourth Founder’s Memorial Talk organised at Bhubaneswar's SAI International School

BHUBANESWAR: A purposeful life is not measured by achievements alone, but by the light one spreads in the lives of others, opined eminent scholar, spiritual thinker and humanitarian Guruji Chandra Bhanu Satpathy.

Satpathy was speaking at the 4th Founder’s Memorial Talk ‘A Journey of Purpose’, organised by the SAI International School here recently to honour the life and legacy of its founder late Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.

“True education awakens both intellect and compassion; it helps one rise beyond the self and contribute toward humanity. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo’s life is a shining example of such purpose and his legacy will continue to inspire generations toward service, integrity and higher consciousness,” Satpathy said.

He also unveiled a coffee table book detailing the life and legacy of Sahoo in presence of SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo and members of the founder’s office Vijisha Sahoo and Vishal Aditya Sahoo.

“The Founder’s Memorial Talk is a sacred occasion for us, a moment to pause and reflect upon, aligning ourselves back towards the values our founder Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. His mission was to create global leaders rooted in empathy and happiness and we are determined to uphold that legacy,” said the SAI International Education Group chairperson.