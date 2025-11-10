‘Tap into opportunities emerging out of green hydrogen revolution, AI and EV’, L&T MD tells students

BHUBANESWAR: Students should tap into opportunities emerging out of the green hydrogen revolution, artificial intelligence and EV transformation in this rapidly-evolving industrial landscape, opined chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) SN Subrahmanyan.

Attending the Industry Symposium 5.0, organised by the KIIT School of Management (KSOM) recently, Subrahmanyan shared his vision of a swiftly transforming industrial landscape shaped by renewable energy, artificial intelligence and sustainable technologies.

The L&T chairman highlighted major global shifts shaping the future - from the solar and green hydrogen revolution to the artificial intelligence and EV transformation. “Energy transformation is happening at an unprecedented pace. We are building some of the world’s largest solar facilities in the Middle East and one of the world’s biggest green hydrogen plants. Solar and hydrogen are the future,” he said.

Describing KIIT and KISS as ‘humongous campuses with a divine spirit rooted in peace’, the L&T chairman praised the institution for empowering thousand of students through education. He also recounted his meeting with KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta and described him as a small and humble man having extraordinary personality.