Boitas tear up Mahanadi river waters, paying tribute to Odia Sadhaba legacy

CUTTACK: The Mahanadi Boita race is not just a competition, it’s a tribute to the courage and enterprise of our ancestors who navigated the sea and built Odisha’s maritime legacy, said deputy chief minister-cum-Tourism minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday.

Flagging off the two-day boat race on the day, Parida further said it connects our glorious past with the aspirations of a vibrant and youthful Odisha. The boat race was held for the first time in Mahanadi river to mark Balijatra and celebrate the glorious maritime heritage of the state.

Organised by the Tourism department and Cuttack administration, the event was hosted along the river stretch between Gadgadia Ghat and Silver City boat club with 15 teams from across the country participating in it.

The race was held for 1,000 metre, 500 metre and 200 metre categories, and the participating teams included five women’s teams. A spectacular fly boat show was also held, captivating the audience with stunning formations and speed displays.

Among others, commissioner-cum-secretary, Tourism Balwant Singh, DIG, Home Guards and Fire Services Umashankar Das, director, Tourism Deepankar Mohapatra, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota were present on this occasion.