Centre hands over Odisha SI recruitment scam probe to CBI after state request

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of multi-state nexus behind the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam, the Centre on Tuesday handed over investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The decision was taken after the state government requested the Centre to ask CBI to probe the fraud. A notification was issued by the central government in this regard on the day.

The central agency taking over the probe of the case assumes significance as the mastermind of the racket Sankar Prusty, who was nabbed from the border areas of India and Nepal on November 1, was reportedly not cooperating with the Crime Branch.

CB’s investigation revealed Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination. ITI Limited had sublet the work to M/s Silicon Techlab private limited and key tasks were then given to Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar.

On November 3, CB had arrested promoter of Silicon, Suresh Nayak, for handing over important tasks to Sankar without informing OPRB or ITI. So far, 125 people including 114 candidates have been arrested in connection with the case.