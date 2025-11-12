Live beauty service by women SHGs big draw at Balijatra’s Pallishree Mela

CUTTACK: Rural entrepreneurship is no more just limited to agribusiness and handicrafts. The Beauty and Wellness Service Centre at the Pallishree Mela in Balijatra fairground is a perfect example of this transformation.

Run by the Radhamohan and Mahavinayak women self-help groups from Kantapada block of Cuttack district, the professional beauty services provided here can give any urban salon a run for money.

ORMAS Cuttack in association with Jana Shikshan Sansthan has provided training and certification to these women SHG members, around 94 of them, in professional beautician course under its Rural Innovation Park (RIP) initiative.

A hit at Balijatra, the wellness service centre has been catering to the needs of around 45 to 50 women visitors on a daily basis. Beautician Sabitri Sahu, who manages the centre, said visitors like their service because of the quality and affordability.

“We offer finger nail art and mehendi at Rs 50, haircut at Rs 100, basic facials at Rs 300, face cleanup at Rs 150 and acne treatment service at just Rs 100. Similarly, eyebrow shaping is priced at just Rs 20, skin de-tan at Rs 100 and scalp analysis consultation Rs 50,” she said adding, they also provide nail extension and tattoo-making service at 50 per cent discount.

Joint CEO, ORMAS Cuttack, Bipin Rout said they focused on creating a concentrated hub where the SHG members could learn, practice and eventually work together.

“The training from Jana Shikshan Sansthan wasn’t merely technical. It built confidence, created professional identity and opened doors to sustainable livelihoods for these women,” he added.