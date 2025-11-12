Ravenshaw computer science students protest over poor lab facilities; call off stir after assurance

CUTTACK: Days after Plus III Arts second-year students of the Odia department at Ravenshaw University staged dharna in front of the vice-chancellor’s office seeking repair of their dilapidated classrooms, their peers in the self-financing computer science course in a similar protest on Monday sought immediate upgradation of the laboratory infrastructure.

The students complained that there was acute shortage of computers in their laboratories and the existing ones were outdated and did not function properly. “We had reported this matter to the vice-chancellor and department officials multiple times but they kept turning a deaf ear to our pleas,” they rued.

“We have seven batches of students - three of BSc, two MSc and as many of MCA. With 40 students in each batch, the total number comes to around 280. Each student pays nearly `40,000 towards course fee which comes to around `11 crore from all 280 students. If the university isn’t able to provide us with a proper functioning computer and basic infrastructure, what is the collected money being used for?” questioned Dibya Prakash Patra, a protesting student.