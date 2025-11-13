25th Anjali International Children and Youth Festival begins in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The 25th Anjali International Children and Youth Festival kicked off in the state capital on Wednesday, bringing together differently-abled children from across India and abroad to a single platform with a mission of an inclusive and barrier-free world. The festival is slated to continue till November 16.

Organised by the State Disability Information and Resource Centre, ‘Swabhiman’, the silver jubilee of the festival witnessed participation of thousands of children and youth from all 30 districts of Odisha, and participants from 18 states and Union territories including Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir and competitors from Sri Lanka.

Gracing the inaugural ceremony of the festival, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said it was a grand platform promoting equality and empathy among all. The deputy CM termed Swabhiman founder Sruti Mohapatra a source of inspiration, for having brought together over 700 differently-abled children to create a family.

Recalling the 25-year glorious journey of struggle and success, Mohapatra said, “Since 2001, Anjali has grown into the country’s biggest platform of diversity and joyful leaning, directly touching over 65,000 children and influencing over three lakh families, teachers and volunteers.” The festival will unite talents of children with varying abilities, offering the society a fresh perspective, she added.

Noted scientist and Odissi dancer Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, and CYSD founding member Jagadananda were present among others.