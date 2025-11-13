Balijatra is a mirror of the Odia soul, a testament to Odisha’s eternal spirit: Governor

CUTTACK: Balijatra is not just a festival, it is a mirror of the Odia soul, a magnificent testament to Odisha’s eternal spirit, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday.

Addressing the open-air trade fair in Cuttack, the Governor said the festival weaves together the courage of Kalinga’s seafarers - the Sadhaba Putras and the creativity of modern Odisha into an unbroken thread of glory. “As the city of Cuttack becomes a grand confluence of tradition and innovation, every year, the festival reminds us that the Odia spirit knows no boundaries, it sails endlessly through time. Long before the world learned to navigate by compass, the people of ancient Kalinga had already conquered the winds and the waves. Their voyages were journeys of friendship and learning, spreading the light of art, language and faith and carrying the message of compassion and peace across Southeast Asia,” Kambhampati added.

The Governor stressed that the state government’s ongoing efforts to obtain UNESCO World Heritage status for Balijatra was a step towards placing Odisha’s maritime legacy on the global map.

The `200 crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will also transform the ghat into a world-class cultural and recreational hub, honouring the maritime legacy while boosting tourism and livelihoods, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the extension of Balijatra by one more day. The festival, which was earlier slated to conclude on Wednesday, will now end on Thursday. The decision has been taken in view of the popularity of Balijatra and the associated emotions of the public with the festival besides business of traders at the fair, Majhi said.