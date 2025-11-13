Ferris wheel malfunctions, leaves 18 stuck in Odisha

CUTTACK: At least 18 people were stranded mid-air for over two hours at Balijatra fairground after a ferris wheel malfunctioned on Wednesday night.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 10 pm, creating chaos among the visitors. On getting information, fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

“Around eight persons were seated at the lower end of the wheel. They were rescued with the help of a ladder while around 10 people stranded at the uppermost end at 50 feet were brought down using a skylift,” said a senior fire officer. Till last report came in, around eight persons had been rescued.

Meanwhile, the ferris wheel owner attributed the incident to a technical glitch. The incident has raised concern over safety measures taken for installation of joyrides.

As per sources, the Energy and Fire Services departments should inspect such rides following which they should provide certificate allowing their installation. Efforts to elicit response from the collector and the DCP on the matter proved futile.