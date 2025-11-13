Govt committed to providing quality education: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday the state government is committed to quality education of children in all levels.

Inaugurating the state-level children’s festival ‘Suravi 2025’, organised by the School and Mass Education department here, Majhi said, “Children are our future and hope and fulfilling their dreams and guiding them is our top priority. The government has been striving to provide quality education to children in schools from pre-primary to Class XII level.”

The chief minister further added that various initiatives have been implemented by the state government for the students, starting from Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme to the PM-SHRI scheme. He noted that the state government attaches utmost importance to education.

“In the current budget, a record `41,273 crore has been allocated to the education sector. Around 14.2 per cent of the total budget, accounting for about 3.9 per cent of the state’s GDP, is being spent on education, a feat achieved by only a few states in India,” Majhi said and added that in Odisha, the highest expenditure among all departments is in the education sector, with a major share going toward primary education.

The chief minister, on the occasion, felicitated students for outstanding performance in various competitions and academic fields and awarded ‘Mukhya Mantri Bhasa Bruti’ to five students. Additionally, he distributed wheelchairs to differently-abled students.